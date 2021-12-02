Bank of America Corp DE Sells 216,273 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 216,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 172.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock worth $464,577. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.