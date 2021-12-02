Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,934 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,934 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $117.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

