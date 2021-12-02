Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post sales of $170.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Bank of Hawaii reported sales of $164.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $670.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.85 million to $672.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $676.49 million, with estimates ranging from $674.38 million to $678.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,501. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $75.59 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $395,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,824 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

