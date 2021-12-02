Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Shares Gap Down to $38.30

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $36.37. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after purchasing an additional 264,862 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

