Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,766. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

