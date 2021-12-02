Barclays Boosts Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target to GBX 516

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 516 ($6.74) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON REDD opened at GBX 434.58 ($5.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.36.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

