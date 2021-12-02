BarnBridge (BOND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.70 Million

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 2nd. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $135.70 million and approximately $47.27 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge coin can currently be purchased for $26.83 or 0.00047540 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00236347 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00087095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,057,268 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

