Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $2.17. Bath & Body Works reported earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.74. 5,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $21,113,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $5,101,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $124,702,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $296,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

