Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to post $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Bath & Body Works posted earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BBWI traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,314. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

