BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

BCML stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. BayCom has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,339,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 594,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BayCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

