Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$5.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.86.

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,856,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.77. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.6665185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

