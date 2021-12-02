BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the October 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 83,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $2,701,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

