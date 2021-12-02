Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 234,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,560. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $216.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.46 and a beta of -0.07.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

