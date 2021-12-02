Beam Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.14 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Beam has a market capitalization of $63.00 million and $7.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014535 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 102,243,200 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

