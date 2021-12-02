Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIFF. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 357.74 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 371.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 344.85. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.72.

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94).

Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

