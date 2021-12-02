Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.22.

REMYY opened at $22.76 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

