Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Berkeley Lights posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

