Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.70. Berry shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 3,392 shares trading hands.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

