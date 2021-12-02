Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 150,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,584 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,700,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.13.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.