Binemon (BIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.84 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Binemon has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063469 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00094755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.90 or 0.07940379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,805.52 or 0.99948468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021361 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon's total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

