Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $2,766,420.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Declan Doogan sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $2,766,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Declan Doogan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $4,402,371.00.

NYSE BHVN opened at $110.13 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.