Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 646,716 shares of company stock worth $181,601,570 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.56.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $251.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.61. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

