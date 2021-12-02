Birinyi Associates Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $376.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.58 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.70 and a 200-day moving average of $389.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.