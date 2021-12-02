Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 485.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in RH by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $564.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $648.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a 12-month low of $411.88 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $732.00.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.