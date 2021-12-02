Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

