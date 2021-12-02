Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 11,250 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,981,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 61,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,280,808.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,005,610 shares of company stock worth $196,869,676. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.