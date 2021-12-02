Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Achieves $6.18 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and approximately $2,130.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003374 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,071,428 coins and its circulating supply is 22,940,644 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.