Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDTX opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

