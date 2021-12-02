Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Black Knight stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 9,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,695. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $91.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

