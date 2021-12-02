BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.53

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $320,547.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,518.16 or 0.08003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.42 or 0.99798663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

