BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the October 31st total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 125,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,037. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
