BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the October 31st total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 125,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,037. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.