BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 34.5% in November

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BGT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 185,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,726. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

