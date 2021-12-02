BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 3,579 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average of $222.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

