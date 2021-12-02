BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

MDY opened at $485.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.71. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $396.77 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

