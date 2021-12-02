BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $864.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

