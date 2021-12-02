BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.26 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

