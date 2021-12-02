BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,088 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 63,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

