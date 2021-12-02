Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $289,064.14

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $289,064.14 and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00235996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00087600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

