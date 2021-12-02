Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Trading 12% Higher

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC) traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 11,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

