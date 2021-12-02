Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Down to $71.21

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.21, but opened at $66.90. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $66.67, with a volume of 521 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

