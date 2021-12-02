Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 176.50 ($2.31). Approximately 1,285,944 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 607,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.29).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Boku in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £522.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.09.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

