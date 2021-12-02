Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$33.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

