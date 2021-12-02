Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $331.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$33.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

