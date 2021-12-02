Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$2.10 at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.17.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$1.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.43 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.69.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

