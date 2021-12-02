boohoo group (LON:BOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $160.60

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.60 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 17544548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169.80 ($2.22).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 442.73 ($5.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 208.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.19.

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

