BOOM (BOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $62,627.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. BOOM has a market cap of $3.09 million and $62,627.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,440,720 coins and its circulating supply is 778,409,988 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.