BoringDAO (BOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $103.36 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $728.71 or 0.01282146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $103.36 million and approximately $60,279.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,840 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

