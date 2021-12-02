Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Thursday. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

