BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.83-0.84 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 175,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,328. BOX has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares in the company, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,848. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.