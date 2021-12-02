BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BWAY traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.15.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

